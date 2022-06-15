Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of BLBD opened at $10.34 on Monday. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $330.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 80.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 687,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 325 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,069,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 806,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

