Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Shares Down 10.3%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $525.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.13 million during the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

