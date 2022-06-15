Blueprint Medicines Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($2.46) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.43). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.21) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

