B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMRRY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.65) to GBX 460 ($5.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.80) to GBX 385 ($4.67) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.37.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.
