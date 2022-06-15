Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 8.2%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) rose 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.09 and last traded at $132.22. Approximately 400,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,091,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.37.

Get Boeing alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.08.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.