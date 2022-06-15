BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Truist Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s previous close.

BOKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. BOK Financial has a one year low of $76.38 and a one year high of $120.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.16.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

