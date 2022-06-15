Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBD.B. CIBC upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.73. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$21.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.81.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.