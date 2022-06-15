Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.15

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.15 and last traded at C$25.88, with a volume of 77910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.
Several research firms have issued reports on BBD.B. Scotiabank raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Vertical Research raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.43.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.73.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
