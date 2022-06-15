Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.65 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. 65,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,829. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

