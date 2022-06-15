Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNEFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of BNEFF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. 4,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,813. The stock has a market cap of $323.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.97. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

