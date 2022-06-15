Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.13

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 4.08 ($0.05). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 3.77 ($0.05), with a volume of 504,641 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.13. The firm has a market cap of £22.14 million and a P/E ratio of -18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

