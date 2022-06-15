Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.13

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 4.08 ($0.05). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 3.77 ($0.05), with a volume of 504,641 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.13. The firm has a market cap of £22.14 million and a P/E ratio of -18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.
Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)
Further Reading
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.