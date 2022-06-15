Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Shares Gap Up to $19.09

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.09, but opened at $20.21. Boston Omaha shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 147 shares traded.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $605.25 million, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter.

About Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

