Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 113.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $89.94 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.