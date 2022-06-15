Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.
Boston Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 113.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.
Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $89.94 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.
BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.40.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
