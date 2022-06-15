Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Gap Up to $9.37

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.94. Bowlero shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 4,400 shares.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bowlero by 84.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bowlero by 31.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Bowlero during the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Bowlero Company Profile (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

