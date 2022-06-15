Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Gap Up to $9.37

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.94. Bowlero shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 4,400 shares.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73.
Bowlero Company Profile (NYSE:BOWL)
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bowlero (BOWL)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.