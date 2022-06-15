Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 1.16.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
