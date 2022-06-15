BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million. BOX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.56.

BOX stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 1.16.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,476,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

