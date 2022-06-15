BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE:BOX opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,476,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in BOX by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.