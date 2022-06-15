BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.56.
NYSE:BOX opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.
In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,476,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in BOX by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
