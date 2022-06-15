Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Director Acquires $69,300.00 in Stock

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) Director Andrew C. Pearson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 445,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,310.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BOXD opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91. Boxed, Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $17.05.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter worth $27,169,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

