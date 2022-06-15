BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.52) to GBX 450 ($5.46) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. BP has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.