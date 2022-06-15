BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($5.77) to GBX 450 ($5.46) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of BP opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BP will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

