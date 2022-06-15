Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 143.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

