Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 143.41% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.68.
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG)
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.