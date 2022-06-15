Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.06. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.46.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
