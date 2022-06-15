Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.06. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

