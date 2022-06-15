Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.89

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 11.80 ($0.14). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 37,749 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.58 million and a P/E ratio of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.89.

In other Braveheart Investment Group news, insider Trevor Brown bought 285,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £48,450 ($58,805.68).

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

