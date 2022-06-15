Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($104.17) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.28% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($95.83) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($85.42) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($103.13) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €94.00 ($97.92).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €70.78 ($73.73) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.30. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($58.59).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

