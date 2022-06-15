Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($85.42) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($91.15) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($104.17) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($103.13) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €94.00 ($97.92).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR opened at €70.78 ($73.73) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a one year high of €56.25 ($58.59). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.30.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.