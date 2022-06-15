Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €96.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($103.13) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($104.17) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($95.83) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($103.13) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €94.00 ($97.92).

BNR opened at €70.78 ($73.73) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €71.63 and its 200-day moving average is €74.30. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($58.59).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

