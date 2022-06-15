Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €92.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($95.83) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($85.42) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($104.17) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($109.38) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($103.13) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €94.00 ($97.92).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €70.78 ($73.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.30. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($58.59).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

