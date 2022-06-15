Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €95.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($103.13) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($95.83) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($106.25) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($103.13) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €94.00 ($97.92).

Brenntag stock opened at €70.78 ($73.73) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($58.59). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.30.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

