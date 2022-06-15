Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €94.00 ($97.92).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNR. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($85.42) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($109.38) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($95.83) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($106.25) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of BNR stock opened at €70.78 ($73.73) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($58.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.30.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

