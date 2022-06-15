BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 265,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,661,808 shares.The stock last traded at $2.49 and had previously closed at $2.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,709,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BRF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 178,110 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

