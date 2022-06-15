Brian S. Tyler Sells 3,232 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian S. Tyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total transaction of $2,876,149.54.

On Friday, May 13th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total transaction of $1,756,310.86.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10.

On Monday, May 9th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34.

On Friday, April 29th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68.

On Monday, April 18th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50.

MCK stock opened at $306.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $184.43 and a one year high of $339.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.42.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

