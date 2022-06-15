BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 209.73% from the company’s current price.

BBIO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.21. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.