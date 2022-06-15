BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up to $6.51

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.78. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 22,997 shares trading hands.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $989.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

