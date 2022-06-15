BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up to $6.51

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.78. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 22,997 shares trading hands.
BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $989.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
