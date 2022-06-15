Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. Equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 23,881 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 51,702 shares of company stock valued at $62,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLIN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 136,032 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

