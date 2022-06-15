Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 36,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 295,707 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bridgetown by 67.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the third quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bridgetown by 58.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the third quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the third quarter worth approximately $753,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

