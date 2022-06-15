Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) CEO Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $64,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BWBBP traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $27.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

