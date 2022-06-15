Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $5,363,137.71 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 173,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $5,363,137.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $3,240,176.96.

On Thursday, May 26th, Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $11,443,315.62.

On Monday, March 21st, Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76.

On Friday, March 18th, Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $5,288,530.08.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,140,715.55.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after buying an additional 1,019,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 328,529 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

