Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE:VTOL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. 7,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $40.10.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.
About Bristow Group (Get Rating)
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.
