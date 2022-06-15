Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Given New $9.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
NYSE:BRMK opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $832.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82.
About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
