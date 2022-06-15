Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Given New $9.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $832.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

