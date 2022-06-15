Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Given New $22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $28.00.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 135.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
