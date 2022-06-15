Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Given New $22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 135.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

