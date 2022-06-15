Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNLGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

