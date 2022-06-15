Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Update

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 12,610,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.53. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.