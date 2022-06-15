Bruce Thames Buys 3,150 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) CEO Bruce Thames purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,793.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,545.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thermon Group stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. 2,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,764. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $518.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

THR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,937,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

