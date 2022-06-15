Bryan T. Hipsher Buys 7,000 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $98,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 831,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,728.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

