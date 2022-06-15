Bryan T. Hipsher Buys 7,000 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $98,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 831,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,728.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $22.88.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
