BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Trading 6.6% Higher

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. 13,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,020,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

The firm has a market cap of $774.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $459,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,956 shares of company stock worth $130,536. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BTRS by 98.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

