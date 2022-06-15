BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Down 14.3%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) fell 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 703,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 154,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.57.
BTU Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)
