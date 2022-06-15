BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Down 14.3%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) fell 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 703,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 154,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.57.

BTU Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

