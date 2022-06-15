Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

BKE stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Buckle by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1,854.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries.

