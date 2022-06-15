BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWLLY remained flat at $$7.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. BW LPG has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.2712 dividend. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

