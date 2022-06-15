BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

BWXT traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. 916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,741. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $64.91.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

