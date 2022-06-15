Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
CLBS opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 184,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.
About Caladrius Biosciences (Get Rating)
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
