Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

CLBS opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 184,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

